Lincoln 13-year-old track star sets Olympic goal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fiona Thorne wants to compete in the Olympics. Based on her quick rise in hurdles, she may be representing the stars and stripes in the future.

Thorne is among the top young hurdlers in the US. Her time in the 100-meter hurdles (15.64 seconds) ranks in the top ten nationally in her age division. Thorne will compete at the USATF National Junior Olympics later this month.

"She competes like a Division-I athlete and she's in middle school."



Fiona Thorne, a 13-year-old from Lincoln, heads to the USATF National Junior Olympics as one of the top young hurdlers in the nation. pic.twitter.com/zsg9iKAWi5 — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) July 22, 2022

Thorne is a 13-year-old from Lincoln. She attends Pound Middle School and will be an 8th grader in the upcoming school year.

