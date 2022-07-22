Advertisement

Lincoln 13-year-old track star sets Olympic goal

Fiona Thorne is a 13-year-old track-and-field phenom from Lincoln.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fiona Thorne wants to compete in the Olympics. Based on her quick rise in hurdles, she may be representing the stars and stripes in the future.

Thorne is among the top young hurdlers in the US. Her time in the 100-meter hurdles (15.64 seconds) ranks in the top ten nationally in her age division. Thorne will compete at the USATF National Junior Olympics later this month.

Thorne is a 13-year-old from Lincoln. She attends Pound Middle School and will be an 8th grader in the upcoming school year.

