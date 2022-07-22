Lincoln City Council member pleads not guilty to DUI, negligent driving

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln City Councilwoman Tammy Ward entered a not guilty plea Friday for DUI and negligent driving, following a crash in the Capitol Beach neighborhood last month.

Ward, 63, and her attorney entered a written not guilty plea and waived her arraignment scheduled for Friday.

On June 21 at 9:40 p.m., Ward struck a parked car in the 2000 block of Surfside Drive, according to Lincoln Police. The impact caused Ward’s vehicle to leave the roadway and collide with a tree. Ward was transported to Bryan Health West Campus for a leg injury.

A witness reported seeing the vehicle traveling well above the speed limit at the time of the crash, according to a Lincoln Police accident report.

Police said officers discovered evidence of alcohol use and ticketed Ward for DUI and Negligent Driving.

According to the accident report, Ward admitted to having two glasses of wine at dinner and said she is also prone to seizures. She told officers she does not remember anything about the accident.

Ward was elected in 2019 to represent residents of the Northwest Lincoln City Council District #4.

Ward’s home address is listed near where the crash happened.

