Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival returns to Capital City

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking to discover new music without having to leave the Capital City, the Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival gets underway Saturday. The festival is nine days long with dozens of artists playing across several venues.

This will be the festival’s third year, highlighting music from the many cultures of Lincoln with touring artists from all over the world. The theme is ‘travelers’, with many of the concerts describing personal journeys of the artists.

“Lincoln is a really unique place because there’s so many cultural groups that call Lincoln home and among them are fantastic storytellers,” artistic director, Erik Higgins said. “The inspiration of the festival was to find those people who have those talents and highlight them for the community.”

According to Higgins, some of the highlights include Argentinian composer and bandoneon player J.P. Jofre, Syrian composer and clarinetist Kinan Azmeh, and Ukrainian kobzar Julian Kytasty and the Kytasty Family Bandura Ensemble.

In addition to the concerts, there will be jam sessions and story-telling events throughout the week. You can find the full list of events and ticket information on the Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival website.

