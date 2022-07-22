Advertisement

Lincoln teen convicted of killing police officer facing another murder charge

Felipe Vazquez
Felipe Vazquez(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 19-year-old man convicted of killing Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera in 2020 is charged with murdering another man several months earlier.

Felipe Vazquez is already serving a life sentence, but on Thursday was charged with 1st Degree Murder, 2nd Degree Assault and two counts of Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony for the March 8, 2020 killing of Edward Varejcka.

According to the arrest warrant filed in August 2020, officers were dispatched to an apartment at 2222 Orchard Street and found Varejcka suffering from multiple stab wounds. Witnesses told police at least three people entered the apartment and were demanding a phone.

According to witness statements, a fight ensued and one of the intruders said “kill him”. The witness observed one of the intruders stab Varejcka several times in the torso with what appeared to be a kitchen knife. A TV was also thrown at his head, according to court documents.

The intruders fled the scene while a witness performed CPR but Varejcka died at the scene.

In September of 2020, Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera was serving a search warrant on Vazquez for 2nd Degree Assault in the Varejcka case when Herrara was shot by Vasquez.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mountain lion was confirmed by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission through video footage...
Mountain lion spotted on security camera in Lincoln backyard
Hser Htoo
Suspect in custody, man in critical condition after downtown Lincoln stabbing
Authorities are investigating a homicide at Branched Oak Lake.
Man shot and killed on boat at Branched Oak Lake, suspect at large
Authorities are investigating a homicide at Branched Oak Lake.
Autopsy scheduled for man killed on boat at Branched Oak Lake, search for suspect continues
Lincoln woman loses $149,000 in DEA phone scam

Latest News

Heat Advisory: Saturday
Weekend Forecast: The Tale of Two Drastically Different Temperatures
Jack Zigler and Emina Mrkaljevic had to completely demolish their new home and rebuild. They...
Lincoln family experiencing home buying nightmare gets help from community
termites
Lincoln family experiencing home buying nightmare gets help from community
Hser Htoo
Suspect in custody, man in critical condition after downtown Lincoln stabbing
Pershing Auditorium mural saved, coming down slowly but surely
Pershing Auditorium mural saved, coming down slowly but surely