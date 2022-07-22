Lincoln teen convicted of killing police officer facing another murder charge

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 19-year-old man convicted of killing Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera in 2020 is charged with murdering another man several months earlier.

Felipe Vazquez is already serving a life sentence, but on Thursday was charged with 1st Degree Murder, 2nd Degree Assault and two counts of Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony for the March 8, 2020 killing of Edward Varejcka.

According to the arrest warrant filed in August 2020, officers were dispatched to an apartment at 2222 Orchard Street and found Varejcka suffering from multiple stab wounds. Witnesses told police at least three people entered the apartment and were demanding a phone.

According to witness statements, a fight ensued and one of the intruders said “kill him”. The witness observed one of the intruders stab Varejcka several times in the torso with what appeared to be a kitchen knife. A TV was also thrown at his head, according to court documents.

The intruders fled the scene while a witness performed CPR but Varejcka died at the scene.

In September of 2020, Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera was serving a search warrant on Vazquez for 2nd Degree Assault in the Varejcka case when Herrara was shot by Vasquez.

