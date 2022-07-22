LIVE at 10AM: Gov. Ricketts to appoint senator to fill Flood’s seat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts will hold a press conference Friday morning to announce the new senator to represent District 19 in the Nebraska Legislature. The appointee will be officially sworn in at the event.

You can watch the press conference live in the video player above at 10 a.m.

The vacancy was created by the resignation of Mike Flood, who was elected on June 28th to represent Nebraska’s First Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. The appointee will serve the remainder of the unexpired term (until January 2025) for the District 19 legislative seat.

District 19 represents Madison County and the southern portion of Pierce County. A map of the district can be found by clicking here.

