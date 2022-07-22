Low ceilings and great memories at South Sioux City B&B

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you are looking for something different when it comes to your overnight accommodations or a place to spend the weekend, you might consider The Covington Cottage.

We recently talked with Darwin Knecht, who is the owner of the bed and breakfast, and he built it himself.

“This is my hobbit house,” Knecht said. “This is an adventure that I came up with while I was building my tree house.”

Knecht and his wife Maureen operate a business on their 5-acre property, where they have a tree house bed and breakfast, a coffee shop, and the hobbit-themed Air B&B which is officially called The Covington Cottage.

“This was a 14-month project,” Knecht said. “When I was building this, there was a lot of publicity about the Lord of the Rings and the hobbit houses that the movie people built in New Zealand. I think the character of this house stands out. The round windows, the round door, even the opening to the fireplace is round. That makes it stand out, and the fact that it’s partially underground.”

The house has sod on the roof, and it reminds visitors of the old sod houses from the Great Plains.

“It’s been a labor of love,” Knecht said. “I’m always out here doing something. This opened in October. When we started, this was just a piece of bare ground. All of the dirt that is on top of the roof and around it, came out of the hole, because the building goes down about four and a half feet. When you go in the front door, that’s where you get the impression that you are a hobbit, because the ceilings are low. But once you get down the steps, the ceilings are normal.”

This is not Knecht’s full-time job.

“I dispatch trucks for a living,” he said. “This is just something that I like to do. For some people, they may think this is hard work. But for me, it’s like how some people like gardening. If you are a gardener, you do it because you love it.”

The hobbit-themed bed and breakfast is bringing tourists to the area. “We promote other businesses, along with restaurants that we would like. There are so many sights to see in the area, that I don’t think locals realize that it’s out there. We are in a tri-state area, and we help and promote everybody we can.”

If you’d like to book a night at this unique house, you can go through airbnb, and it’s called The Covington Cottage.

