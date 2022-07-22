Advertisement

Man critically injured in stabbing in downtown Lincoln, police say

Lincoln Police have a suspect in custody
Lincoln Police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Lincoln Friday morning.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a man is fighting for his life following a stabbing in downtown Lincoln Friday morning.

Officers responded to 11th and O Streets around 9:30 a.m. and found a man who had been stabbed. The man was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Lincoln Police Assistant Chief Jason Stille said there were several people in the area at the time that helped police quickly locate the suspect near 12th and P Streets.

Police have the suspect in custody.

The area of 11th Street between O and N Streets will be closed for several hours due to the ongoing investigation. Police ask the public to avoid the area.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

