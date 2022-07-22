NSP investigating South Sioux City PD officer-involved shooting

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting that involved the South Sioux City Police Department.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:50 p.m. Thursday. According to NSP, officers were responding to a call of a possible overdose at an apartment complex in the 300 block of E. 12th street in South Sioux City. Paramedics had already responded to the call, but they were forced to evacuate the location after a subject brandished a firearm.

According to the preliminary investigation, when officers arrived at the scene and attempted to make contact with the subject, the subject fired the weapon at officers in the hallway of the apartment building. An officer returned fire, striking the subject.

The suspect, identified as Richard Germek, 61, of South Sioux City, was transported to Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City with non-life-threatening injuries. Germek was lodged in Dakota County Jail following treatment at the hospital. Charges are pending. He has since been returned to the hospital for a medical condition unrelated to this incident.

The South Sioux City Police Department has requested that the Nebraska State Patrol investigate the incident. That investigation is ongoing. No officers were injured during the incident.

