Rob Dover appointed as state senator to fill Flood’s seat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts announced the appointment of Robert “Rob” Dover of Norfolk to fill the vacancy in Legislative District 19.

“Rob has deep ties to District 19 as a longtime local leader,” said Gov. Ricketts. “He will strongly defend pro-life values and work to protect Second Amendment rights. As a senator, Rob will be dedicated to controlling spending and delivering more property tax relief to Nebraskans.”

“I am thankful for the opportunity to serve District 19 in the Nebraska Legislature,” said Dover. “I’m a longtime resident of the district, and I’m committed to seeing northeast Nebraska thrive. I’ve dedicated my professional life to the real estate industry, and I’ll work in the Legislature to help reduce the tax burden on Nebraska’s families. I’ll also use my education and experience in finance to ensure the State wisely stewards taxpayer dollars.”

Dover is President of Coldwell Banker Dover Realtors, which he has headed since 1988. Since 2008, he’s been the President of Dover Management Company, which manages residential and commercial property. He also serves as Vice President of Whitecliff Development, which has successfully undertaken multiple development projects in the Norfolk area.

Dover has held leadership posts with the Norfolk Board of Realtors, Nebraska Realtors Association, and National Association of Realtors. He was a Nebraska Real Estate Commissioner from 2007 to 2013. He has been active in civic causes through the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce and as a board member of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce. He has also helped to chair fundraising campaigns for the Norfolk Art Center, United Way, and YMCA.

Dover is a graduate of Norfolk High School. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Wayne State College with majors in Managerial Finance and Spanish. He is a graduate of the Real Estate Institute, a licensed real estate broker, and an Accredited Buyer Representative.

Dover and his wife, Ann, have been married for over 28 years. They have four children.

His appointment is effective July 22, 2022. Dover will serve the remainder of the unexpired term for District 19, which runs until January 2025.

Dover fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Mike Flood.

