Weekend Forecast: The Tale of Two Drastically Different Temperatures

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The heat will be going out with a bang on Saturday with highs reaching the upper 90s to triple digits....before a cold front drastically cools us down to the 80s on Sunday. A Heat Advisory will go into effect Saturday afternoon for majority of the area for heat index values that could reach up into 108 degrees. The chance for rain and storms remains in the forecast.

The weekend will start off with steamy conditions as high temperatures will reach the triple digits and will feel even hotter with the humidity. With that being said... a Heat Advisory will go into effect Saturday afternoon for heat index values up to 108 degrees. In addition to the heat and humidity, it will also be a bit breezy, you can expect southerly winds from 15 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Saturday morning into early afternoon there is the chance for showers and storms in the northeastern portion of the state. Then another round of rain and storms will develop mid afternoon in the southwestern/south central portion of the state and eventually move east through the evening hours. Scattered strong to severe storms are possible in the eastern and south central portion of the state. The main storm threats include damaging wind gusts and large hail. The tornado threat is low. Overnight low temperatures will dip to the 60s and low 70s.

Heat Advisory: Saturday (KOLN)

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated to scattered strong to severe storms are possible in the eastern portion of the area. (KOLN)

A cold front will move through Saturday night which means.... we will reap the benefits Sunday! High temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 80s! The chance for scattered showers and storms will mainly be in the early morning hours and then again in the evening to overnight hours. There is no threat for severe weather at this time. Overnight low temperatures will cool down to the low to mid 60s.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

No threat for severe weather in our area. (KOLN)

For the next 7 days.... temperatures will fall back into the 80s and the chance for spotty showers and storms will persist.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

