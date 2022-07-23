Hyde Observatory looks to the stars with their Summer Saturday Nights Events

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Looking at stars has been a bit harder since 2020 when the Hyde Observatory closed their doors. Since then, their schedule has been inconsistent as the risk dial moved.

The observatory has been showcasing the galaxy since the 1970′s. After some time down due to COVID-19 they officially reopened their doors last month for their Summer Saturday Nights. Right now, visitors can come learn about the moon and stars.

“When we open on Saturday nights, we look through the telescopes and have two different programs we alternate so you get a little entertainment and a little knowledge,” said Ron Veys, Chairman of the Hyde Board of Supervisors.

Their Summer Saturday Night Programs begin at sun down and go until 11 p.m. They plan on staying open, but will reevaluate weekly. They post their hours on their website, Twitter, Facebook and on their voicemail.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.