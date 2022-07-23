Sunday Forecast: Cooler with the chance for rain & storms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Isolated to scattered severe storms are possible this afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front moving through Nebraska. The cold front will knock back temperatures significantly for Sunday and Monday. The chance for rain and storms will continue through the rest of the weekend and into next week.

Isolated to scattered severe storms are possible this afternoon and into this evening. The main threats are damaging winds and large hail. Tornado threat is low.

Isolated to scattered severe storms possible Saturday afternoon and evening. (KOLN)

Lingering showers and storms are possible Sunday morning and into the lunchtime hour, mainly in the southeastern and southern portions of Nebraska. We should get a break from the rain midday but it will still be mostly to partly cloudy. Another round of rain and storms is possible late Sunday night and into Monday morning. Some of these storms may be strong to severe in the Panhandle, as isolated severe storms are possible in the afternoon and early evening out there. The main storm threats include damaging winds and hail. As for temperatures, it will feel much more bearable outside. Temperatures across the area will be in the 80s. Overnight low temperatures will dip to the mid 60s.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated severe storms possible in the Panhandle. (KOLN)

The chance for lingering rain and storms will be likely for Monday morning into the lunchtime hour. We should get a break from the rain midday before another chance for scattered showers and storms moves through the area in the evening and into the overnight. There is no threat for severe weather at this time. Monday will be the coolest day of the week with temperatures only reaching the 70s for the majority of the area. Out west... temperatures will be a bit warmer... in the mid to upper 80s. But overall.... it will be comfortable out there! Overnight low temperatures will dip to the 60s.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

No threat for severe weather at this time. (KOLN)

For the next 7 days.... temperatures will be below average for this time of year and we will keep the chance for spotty precipitation.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

