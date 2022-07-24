Class A legion state tournament scores (Sat. July 23)
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Scores from day one of the Nebraska American Legion Class A Division Playoffs. Their are two tournaments, on is in Lincoln at Den Hartog field and the other is in Bellevue at Bellevue East High School.
Lincoln games:
Millard West 6, Lincoln Southwest 3
Elkhorn South 4, Hastings 7
Creighton Prep 16, Millard North 3
Columbus 2 , Lincoln Northeast 5
Bellevue games:
Lincoln East 3, Bellevue West 2
Elkhorn North 11, Grand Island 1
Gretna 5, Millard South 12
Bellevue East 2, Fremont 12
