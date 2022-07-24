Class A legion state tournament scores (Sat. July 23)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Scores from day one of the Nebraska American Legion Class A Division Playoffs. Their are two tournaments, on is in Lincoln at Den Hartog field and the other is in Bellevue at Bellevue East High School.

Lincoln games:

Millard West 6, Lincoln Southwest 3

Elkhorn South 4, Hastings 7

Creighton Prep 16, Millard North 3

Columbus 2 , Lincoln Northeast 5

Bellevue games:

Lincoln East 3, Bellevue West 2

Elkhorn North 11, Grand Island 1

Gretna 5, Millard South 12

Bellevue East 2, Fremont 12

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.