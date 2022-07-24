LSO arrests Branched Oak Lake homicide suspect

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 22-year-old man suspected to be in connection to a murder at Branched Oak Lake.

LSO arrested 22-year-old Taban Rik on a charge of first-degree murder on Saturday.

According to investigators, 42-year-old Benjamin J. Case was killed on Tuesday after a man walked onto a boat shot him with a handgun. There was a struggle between some of the people on the boat with the gunman and the four people jumped in the water to escape.

LSO said the four other people on the boat were not hurt.

This incident is still under investigation. LSO asks that anyone with information on the murder to contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at (402) 441-6500

