Monday Forecast: Cool, Rainy & Gloomy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The new week will start off with significantly below average temperatures and rainy conditions. The chance for rain and storms will stick around for Tuesday but temperatures will warm back up. Overall, you can expect below average temperatures throughout the rest of the week.

Monday will be quite the gloomy and rainy day... but would also be a great day to cuddle up on the couch and read a book! Rain and storms will move along the southern border in the early morning hours and will continue to bring rainfall through the afternoon. A brief break from the rain is expected around the dinner time hours before another round of rain and storms moves through the central and southern areas for the late and overnight hours. No threat for severe weather in the central and eastern areas... but isolated strong to severe storms are possible in the northwest and Panhandle with damaging winds and hail being the main storm threats. The heavy cloud cover and rainy conditions throughout the day will help keep temperatures cool. In fact, temperatures will be so cool it will transport us back to June 1st.... because that’s the last time we saw high temperatures in the 70s!! Monday high temperatures will struggle to reach the 60s and 70s in the central and eastern areas. The western areas will be a bit warmer with highs reaching the 80s. Overnight low temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible in the northwest and Panhandle. No threat for severe weather throughout the rest of the state. (KOLN)

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Rain and storms will linger in the eastern areas early Tuesday morning and eventually cloud cover will decrease throughout the day... resulting in partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Another round of scattered rain and storms will move through the central and southern areas Tuesday night. Despite the morning and nighttime rain chances, majority of Tuesday will be dry. High temperatures will warm back up into the mid to upper 80s. Overnight low temperatures will dip to the 60s.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Now, majority of the rainfall and storm activity over the next two days will be focused along the southern border of Nebraska and the I-80 corridor. Some of these areas may see locally heavy rainfall or localized flooding, as there is the potential to see a quarter of an inch to 1.5 inches of rainfall. The best chance to see measurable rainfall will mainly be early Monday morning and Tuesday night.

Best chance for measurable rainfall will be along of south of the I-80 corridor. (KOLN)

The next 7 days will bring below average temperatures and the chance for precipitation.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.