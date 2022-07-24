Nebraska City work to restore downtown Veteran’s Memorial Building

Nebraska City, Neb. (KOLN) -A Nebraska City committee has spent the last seven years renovating a historic building in the downtown area, and you can help them finish.

Not many buildings have held wrestling meets, swine flu vaccination clinics, dances and elementary school testing, but Nebraska City’s Veteran Memorial Building has done those things and so much more.

The Veteran’s Memorial Building is 94 years old.

“When you come through that door it is timeless,” said Bryan Bequette, Mayor of Nebraska City and Army veteran.

Sitting in Nebraska City’s downtown, it has been a staple since 1928 when citizens first raised money to build it. But around 2005, the city could not afford to keep it open.

“The easy way out is to tear it down,” said Jim Kuhn, President of the Nebraska City Veteran Memorial Building Board.

But the history and meaning meant too much for the community to let it be destroyed.

“I don’t know many veterans memorials that aren’t the cold stone in the park, which I appreciate but this is just something that wraps around you that takes you back in time,” Mayor Bequette said .

So, Nebraska City raised money once again, but this time to bring it back to life.

“This building is all donations and grants,” Kuhn said. “There is no city tax dollars in this building.”

So far, the board has put $2.5 million into this building and still have $1.5 left to raise to finish the kitchen and the stage.

“There is a lot of room to do a lot of things,” Kuhn said.

The 1,400 square foot building will be open to the community for events, weddings and office spaces, but veterans are still the focus. Over 150 Otoe County veteran bios are displayed in the main area.

“They are gonna have their own office and conference room in here. it is the veterans memorial building,” Kuhn said. “We cannot forget that.”

The soft opening is Veteran’s Day 2022, but the mayor said if you find yourself in Nebraska City, ask around and someone will let you in to see it.

