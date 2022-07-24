Truck show honors 9-year-old with scholarship memorial

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The life of a 9-year-old Brainard boy is being honored by one of his favorite things, trucks. Earlier this year, trucks lined the streets of Brainard and David City for Kroy Vandenberg’s funeral, and next weekend they’re coming out again to carry on Kroy’s legacy.

In February, more than 70 semi’s, tractors and fire trucks came out to celebrate Kroy’s life. Family and friends wanted to continue Kroy’s legacy while also helping others achieve their goals.

“We had made sort of a joke about ‘boy, if anyone knows how to put on a truck show it’s Kroy,’” said Justin Van Derslice, Pride in Your Ride Truck Show.

After the success of getting trucks out for Kroy’s funeral, family and friends wanted to keep the momentum going. So next weekend, trucks will come out to the Seward County Fairgrounds for the Pride in Your Ride Kroy Vandenberg Memorial Scholarship Truck Show. In addition to the truck show, seven scholarships will be awarded to high school graduates going into two-year trade programs.

“We just wanted something to do to kind of build on that that legacy kind of keep his memory alive,” Van Derslice said. “With the scholarships especially, every kid that graduates a school and earns that that trade or that education, every single person that does that, Kroy lives a little longer.”

Van Derslice said there’s a good chance Kroy would’ve gone to a trade school to follow his passions for trucks and farming.

“Probably farming he just loved farming, John Deere Tractors that was his thing,” Van Derslice said. “He knew every one from an old forty twenty to the new fancy track machines. I mean he knew what they were almost by sound.”

Recent high school graduates in Seward and Butler County are eligible for the scholarships. The deadline to apply is July 26, by 11:45pm. The two-day event starts on Friday and Van Derslice said there will be something for everyone including food trucks, live music, and a truck light show.

“If he was physically with us right now he’d be the first one telling you which truck is the best and which one he really likes,” Van Derslice said. “Our goal is just to set up a show where Kroy would walk around and go ‘dang son’ when he’d see a good one.”

More information on the truck show can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.