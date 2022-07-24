Advertisement

Undercover online sex sting results in 7 arrests, officials say

Seven men from Northeast Ohio were arrested in an online sex crime sting, authorities say.
Seven men from Northeast Ohio were arrested in an online sex crime sting, authorities say.(Elyria Police Department)
By Avery Williams and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORRAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An undercover operation by several law enforcement agencies in Ohio has resulted in the arrests of seven men for online sex crimes.

According to WOIO, the men are accused of interacting with and traveling to meet children for sexual activity, except the victims were actually undercover officers posing as children.

Authorities said the men listed below are facing charges of attempting to commit an offense of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor as well as importuning:

  • Mark Schnur, 53, of Elyria
  • Gary Lovelace, 33, of Avon Lake
  • Darrin Dudgeon, 36, of Avon Lake
  • Wade Ellis Hering, 24, of Elyria
  • David A. Bring, 42, of Wellington
  • Devon Francis, 27, of Amherst
  • Manuel Genao Vargas, 25, of Cleveland

The two-day sting, led by the Elyria Police Department and the Lorain County Prosecutor’s Office, is called “Operation Watchdog.”

“Online predators remain a serious threat to our children... the success of this operation will send a message to offenders that you will be found, you will be arrested, and you will be prosecuted,” authorities stated in a news release.

The men were taken to the Lorain County Jail, and according to the release, additional charges could be possible.

Assisting agencies in the investigation were the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Secret Service, Streetsboro Police Department, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Lorain Metro Housing Authority.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Girl, 6, among three killed in shooting at Iowa state park; gunman also dead
Jack Zigler and Emina Mrkaljevic had to completely demolish their new home and rebuild. They...
Lincoln family experiencing home buying nightmare gets help from community
Hser Htoo
Suspect in custody, man in critical condition after downtown Lincoln stabbing
Lincoln Police said a child was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle near 16th...
Child injured after being struck by vehicle in north Lincoln
Health officials warn of toxic algae at Nebraska lakes

Latest News

Trucks, one of Kroy Vandenberg’s favorite things, came from the Brainard area and beyond and...
Truck show honors 9-year-old with scholarship memorial
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 22-year-old man suspected to be in...
Suspect arrested in Branched Oak shooting
The life of a 9-year-old Brainard boy is being honored by one of his favorite things, trucks.
Truck show honors Brainard Boy
LSO arrested 22-year-old Taban Rik on a charge of first-degree murder on Saturday.
LSO arrests Branched Oak Lake homicide suspect