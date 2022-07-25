Advertisement

Boater’s body found in Branched Oak Lake

Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man’s body was found floating in Branched Oak Lake Sunday evening, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said two men reported seeing a boat drifting across the lake Saturday afternoon. The men towed the boat to the marina and contacted Lincoln Police.

LSO searched the boat and discovered it belonged to 60-year-old Kurt Roe from Weston, Nebraska and Ransom, Kansas.

The LSO Marine Unit searched the lake Sunday. A boater spotted a body floating in the lake around 8:50 p.m.

LSO confirmed that it was Roe, the missing boater, and ordered an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.

