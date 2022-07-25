Advertisement

Buzzer beater thriller ends the 2022 CSG in style

By Eddie Messel
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2022 Cornhusker State Games wrapped on Sunday. The 5v5 basketball gold division championship helped close it out in style.

The title game with gold on the line was between Team Bison and Team TMCO. Team Bison trailed the entire second half until their was just about a minute left in the game. Brandon Krause finished through contact on a lay up to complete a three point play to give Team Bison a 58-7 lead.

With 10 seconds left Team TMCO’s Lyle Hexom just before the buzzer buried a deep three to put Team TMCO over the top 60-58.

