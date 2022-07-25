Class A legion state tournament scores (Sun. July 24)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Scores from day one of the Nebraska American Legion Class A Division Playoffs. Their are two tournaments, on is in Lincoln at Den Hartog field and the other is in Bellevue at Bellevue East High School.

Lincoln Scores:

Millard West 6, Hastings 0

Creighton Prep 5, Lincoln Northeast 3

Elkhorn South 6, Lincoln Southwest 2

Millard North 2, Columbus 4

Bellevue Scores:

Lincoln East 3, Elkhorn North 6

Millard South 17, Fremont 3

Bellevue West 5, Grand Island 4

Bellevue East 1, Gretna 9

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.