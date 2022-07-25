Class A legion state tournament scores (Sun. July 24)
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Scores from day one of the Nebraska American Legion Class A Division Playoffs. Their are two tournaments, on is in Lincoln at Den Hartog field and the other is in Bellevue at Bellevue East High School.
Lincoln Scores:
Millard West 6, Hastings 0
Creighton Prep 5, Lincoln Northeast 3
Elkhorn South 6, Lincoln Southwest 2
Millard North 2, Columbus 4
Bellevue Scores:
Lincoln East 3, Elkhorn North 6
Millard South 17, Fremont 3
Bellevue West 5, Grand Island 4
Bellevue East 1, Gretna 9
