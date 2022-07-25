Former Offutt Airman sentenced, discharged after transporting a minor across state lines for sex

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 24-year-old former Airman stationed at Offutt Air Force Base was sentenced in federal court last week after traveling to New York to pick up a 15-year-old with the intention of returning to Nebraska to further engage in sexual activities with the minor.

According to a news release from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell, Brendan J. Joray of Bellevue was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter to three years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

“Joray pled guilty in April 2022 to Interstate Travel to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct and agreed to be discharged from the Air Force,” the release states.

The case began in November 2020, when Joray, then a 23-year-old Airman at Offutt, “met” a minor from New York online. Over the course of the next few months, the two of them used various online platforms daily to talk, send images, and text. They also engaged in sexual conduct regularly over video or audio calls.

“In February 2021, Joray agreed to transport the minor to Nebraska, where the minor would share a bedroom with Joray,” the release states.

On or about Feb. 16, 2021, the Airman drove to the minor’s home and picked them up outside the residence at about 1 a.m., then drove toward Nebraska. Law enforcement officers then tried to locate them, talking with Joray’s roommate in Nebraska, who texted Joray. The Airman then made contact with police shortly thereafter and waited for police to arrive in Illinois at which point the minor told police thy were 16 years old, but really was age 15.

This case was brought forward as part of Project Safe Childhood and investigated by the FBI and the Papillion Police Department.

