Grand Island man arrested for sex trafficking of a minor

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man was arrested after police said he tried to make sexual contact with a minor.

According to Grand Island Police, Dakota Jackson, 20, had been having conversations via Facebook Messenger with a person he believed was a 13-year-old girl.

Police said Dakota disclosed that he was 20-years-old and the female confirmed, multiple times, that she was 13-years-old.

GIPD said Jackson repeatedly asked her to send nude photos and he also sent a photo of male genitalia to the girl.

According to police, Jackson suggested that he and the 13-year-old meet up at Ashley Park in order to participate in sexual acts together.

Police arrested Jackson after they observed him traveling from his home to the park. He was arrested for use of an electronic communication device; prohibited acts, enticement by electronic communication device and sex trafficking of a minor.

