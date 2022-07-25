Advertisement

Husker memorabilia stolen from Lincoln insurance agency

(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Kloee Sander
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln police are investigating a burglary at Shelter Insurance.

Police said Shelter Insurance located near 56th and South Streets was broken into twice this weekend.

The owner, Reed Devall, told police the first incident happened Friday around 11:46 p.m. A person forced their way in through the back door, which is not connected to the office area. The person left shortly with no stolen property.

Police said it appears the same person returned Sunday at 12:34 a.m. and broke through a porch window, which had access to the office.

LPD said the burglar caused $200 in damage and stole $570 in property including a 1997 Orange Bowl commemorative watch, a mini helmet signed by Tom Osborne and an acoustic guitar.

The investigation is ongoing.

