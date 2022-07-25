Advertisement

Husker Volleyball announces Fan Day on Aug. 20

Nebraska Volleyball
Nebraska Volleyball(KOLN-TV)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska volleyball program will hold a Fan Day on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Husker players and coaches will sign autographs for two hours from 10 a.m. until Noon.

Later that night, the Huskers will play their annual Red-White Scrimmage at 6 p.m. at the Devaney Center. For Fan Day, autograph tables will be set up on the concourse of the Devaney Center, and a single autograph line will extend around the concourse of the building.

One item per person may be signed. Posters for the 2022 season will be available at the autograph table. In an effort to get all fans through the line, no pictures will be permitted with the coaches and players.

The clear-bag policy will not be in effect, but all bags will be checked at the entrance. Fans will use only the North doors to enter the building. The North doors will open right at 10 a.m. Parking will be available in Lots 58 and 60.

One concession stand will be open for fans to purchase drinks or candy, and the Huskers Store on the concourse will be open as well.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSO arrested 22-year-old Taban Rik on a charge of first-degree murder on Saturday.
Suspect in custody for Branched Oak Lake murder
jail generic
Sarpy County CASA director arrested, placed on leave
Authorities reveal more information about a fatal shooting at an Iowa park
Boy, 9, survives fatal Iowa state park shooting
Trucks, one of Kroy Vandenberg’s favorite things, came from the Brainard area and beyond and...
Truck show honors 9-year-old with scholarship memorial
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Girl, 6, among three killed in shooting at Iowa state park; gunman also dead

Latest News

Big Ten Football Media Days is happening Tuesday and Wednesday at Lucas Oil Stadium in...
Huskers set for Big Ten Football Media Day, Fan Day on Tuesday
Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Jaquez Yant #0 Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Marques...
Nebraska picked to finish 5th in Big Ten West
Team TMCO takes gold at the CSG.
Buzzer beater thriller ends the 2022 CSG in style
Team TMCO takes gold at the CSG.
Cornhusker State Games Basketball Championships