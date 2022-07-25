Man drowns in lake at Benson Park in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rescue personnel were called to Benson Park near 72nd Street and Military Avenue on Saturday afternoon after a man jumped into the lake there and didn’t resurface.

Authorities were called to the area at 2:48 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses told Omaha Police and Fire departments that William Rademacker, 58, had been drinking and jumped into the lake at Benson Park for a swim.

The death was accidental, according to the OPD report.

OFD personnel were able to retrieve Rademacker’s body from the water. He was then handed over to representatives of a local funeral home.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.