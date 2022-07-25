Advertisement

Multi agency cooperation on downed aircraft in McPherson County

Plane crash
Plane crash(MGN)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Federal Aviation Administration along with the McPherson County Sheriff’s Department, and the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a plane crash in a remote area north of Tryon about 20 miles. News 2 is in contact with all three agencies and awaiting news that may be shared.

This is a developing story.

