Nebraska picked to finish 5th in Big Ten West

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Jaquez Yant #0 Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Marques...
Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Jaquez Yant #0 Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Marques Buford Jr. #12 Nebraska Football Spring Practice
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team is picked to finish fifth in the West Division in the 2022 Big Ten Preseason Poll.

The poll, which is published by Cleveland.com, surveys various media members across the Big Ten.

Ohio State is the league’s preseason favorite, while Wisconsin is the front-runner to win the Big Ten West. The Badgers, Iowa, and Minnesota all received first-place votes in the West.

Nebraska is coming off a 3-9 season. The Huskers are scheduled to kick off the 2022 campaign on Aug. 28 against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland.

