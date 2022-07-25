Occasional showers and cool Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An upper level low pressure system will move across the central plains on Monday bringing clouds and occasional showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder. The best chance of rain will be in southern and southeastern Nebraska. Most of the rain will decrease late this afternoon and evening, but a few lingering showers will be possible overnight. Warmer temperatures expected Tuesday and Wednesday with a continued chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Mostly cloudy with occasional showers in the Lincoln area on Monday. Highs in the low 70s with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with an occasional gusts up to 25 mph. Between a quarter of an inch to half an inch will be possible by this evening.
Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with a few isolated showers possible. Lows in the the lower 60s with an east wind 5 to 10 mph.
Partly sunny on Tuesday with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the morning and then again late in the day. Highs in the mid 80s and a northwest wind in the afternoon at 5 to 15 mph.
High temperatures for the rest of the week will be at or below average. Rain chances will continue at least through Thursday morning.
