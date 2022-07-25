Occasional showers and cool Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An upper level low pressure system will move across the central plains on Monday bringing clouds and occasional showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder. The best chance of rain will be in southern and southeastern Nebraska. Most of the rain will decrease late this afternoon and evening, but a few lingering showers will be possible overnight. Warmer temperatures expected Tuesday and Wednesday with a continued chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Mostly cloudy with occasional showers in the Lincoln area on Monday. Highs in the low 70s with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with an occasional gusts up to 25 mph. Between a quarter of an inch to half an inch will be possible by this evening.

Much cooler temperatures on Monday due to the clouds and rain showers. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with a few isolated showers possible. Lows in the the lower 60s with an east wind 5 to 10 mph.

Overnight lows will be below averaged in most locations. (1011 Weather)

Partly sunny on Tuesday with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the morning and then again late in the day. Highs in the mid 80s and a northwest wind in the afternoon at 5 to 15 mph.

Warmer temperatures on Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

High temperatures for the rest of the week will be at or below average. Rain chances will continue at least through Thursday morning.

Temperatures expected to remain below average this week. (1011 Weather)

