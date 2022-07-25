Advertisement

One person hurt in incident at Bennington Lake

Medical helicopter took at least one person to an Omaha hospital
Rescue personnel were called to Bennington Lake on Monday morning, July 25, 2022, after reports that people riding innertubes were in need of help.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities are investigating an incident Monday morning at Bennington Lake that left one person seriously injured.

Authorities were called to the area at 11:09 a.m. after reports that people riding innertubes were in need of help. Neighbors told 6 News that it appeared that the tubers had hit a wall in the middle of the lake.

Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department said at the scene Monday afternoon that authorities were called to the scene at 11:09 a.m.

A juvenile was driving a boat, and an adult on the boat fell overboard. Hudson said the adult may have sustained brain and/or spinal injuries.

A medical helicopter landed at the scene to transport at least one person to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Authorities have spoken with one witness but were searching for others who may have seen what happened. They are also looking for any surveillance video that may have captured the incident or events leading up to it.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Reporter Brian Mastre, Managing Editor Kevin Westhues, and Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSO arrested 22-year-old Taban Rik on a charge of first-degree murder on Saturday.
Suspect in custody for Branched Oak Lake murder
jail generic
Sarpy County CASA director arrested, placed on leave
Authorities reveal more information about a fatal shooting at an Iowa park
Boy, 9, survives fatal Iowa state park shooting
Trucks, one of Kroy Vandenberg’s favorite things, came from the Brainard area and beyond and...
Truck show honors 9-year-old with scholarship memorial
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Girl, 6, among three killed in shooting at Iowa state park; gunman also dead

Latest News

Israel Trautman, 18, is facing multiple charges in Hall County, including human trafficking and...
Grand Island teen accused of victimizing five girls faces trial in adult court
Plane crash
Multi agency cooperation on downed aircraft in McPherson County
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
Douglas County Health Department reports fourth monkeypox case
Former Offutt Airman sentenced, discharged after transporting a minor across state lines for sex