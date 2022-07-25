One person hurt in incident at Bennington Lake

BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities are investigating an incident Monday morning at Bennington Lake that left one person seriously injured.

Authorities were called to the area at 11:09 a.m. after reports that people riding innertubes were in need of help. Neighbors told 6 News that it appeared that the tubers had hit a wall in the middle of the lake.

Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department said at the scene Monday afternoon that authorities were called to the scene at 11:09 a.m.

A juvenile was driving a boat, and an adult on the boat fell overboard. Hudson said the adult may have sustained brain and/or spinal injuries.

A medical helicopter landed at the scene to transport at least one person to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Authorities have spoken with one witness but were searching for others who may have seen what happened. They are also looking for any surveillance video that may have captured the incident or events leading up to it.

Reporter Brian Mastre, Managing Editor Kevin Westhues, and Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

