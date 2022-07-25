Advertisement

Suspect in custody for Branched Oak Lake murder

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 22-year-old man suspected to be in connection to a murder at Branched Oak Lake.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man in connection to a murder at Branched Oak Lake.

On Saturday, LSO arrested 22-year-old Taban Rik for first degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, terroristic threats and possession of a firearm or deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

According to investigators, 42-year-old Benjamin J. Case was killed on July 19 after a man walked onto a boat shot him with a handgun. There was a struggle between some of the people on the boat with the gunman and the four people jumped in the water to escape.

LSO said the four other people on the boat were not hurt.

Investigators have not shared a possible motive for the killing, but said the suspect “knew where he was going” when he stepped onto the boat.

This incident is still under investigation. LSO asks that anyone with information on the murder to contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at (402) 441-6500.

In 2018, Rik was arrested for robbery, burglary and use of a weapon to commit a felony following a crime spree with four other teens.

Ben Case and his daughter, Payton, at her graduation.
Ben Case and his daughter, Payton, at her graduation.(Ashley Lamoureux)

Ashley Lamoureux, the mother of Case’s 18-year-old daughter, set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

“We all knew Ben as a carefree, fun, and caring soul. He was there for everyone and was always willing to give a helping hand to anyone in need,” Lamoureux said.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

jail generic
Sarpy County CASA director arrested, placed on leave
Authorities reveal more information about a fatal shooting at an Iowa park
Boy, 9, survives fatal Iowa state park shooting
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Girl, 6, among three killed in shooting at Iowa state park; gunman also dead
Trucks, one of Kroy Vandenberg’s favorite things, came from the Brainard area and beyond and...
Truck show honors 9-year-old with scholarship memorial

Latest News

LSO [File Photo]
Boater’s body found in Branched Oak Lake
Man drowns in lake at Benson Park in Omaha
Meet Cherry Pie! If you'd like to set up an adoption appointment, you can call the Pieloch Pet...
10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!