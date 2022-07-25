Suspect in custody for Branched Oak Lake murder

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man in connection to a murder at Branched Oak Lake.

On Saturday, LSO arrested 22-year-old Taban Rik for first degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, terroristic threats and possession of a firearm or deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

According to investigators, 42-year-old Benjamin J. Case was killed on July 19 after a man walked onto a boat shot him with a handgun. There was a struggle between some of the people on the boat with the gunman and the four people jumped in the water to escape.

LSO said the four other people on the boat were not hurt.

Investigators have not shared a possible motive for the killing, but said the suspect “knew where he was going” when he stepped onto the boat.

This incident is still under investigation. LSO asks that anyone with information on the murder to contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at (402) 441-6500.

In 2018, Rik was arrested for robbery, burglary and use of a weapon to commit a felony following a crime spree with four other teens.

Ben Case and his daughter, Payton, at her graduation. (Ashley Lamoureux)

Ashley Lamoureux, the mother of Case’s 18-year-old daughter, set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

“We all knew Ben as a carefree, fun, and caring soul. He was there for everyone and was always willing to give a helping hand to anyone in need,” Lamoureux said.

