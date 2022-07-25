Advertisement

Three people rescued after vehicle plunged into south Lincoln creek

Car overturned in creek near 40th Street and Faulkner Drive in Lincoln Monday afternoon.
Car overturned in creek near 40th Street and Faulkner Drive in Lincoln Monday afternoon.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emergency crews rescued three people after their vehicle landed upside down in a ravine in south Lincoln.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Bob Watton said they responded to a report of a person trapped in a vehicle near 40th Street and Faulkner Drive on Monday around 2:15 p.m.

Watton said it appears they drove too fast through a parking lot and landed upside down in a creek. It’s a 20-foot drop off where the vehicle landed.

Two people sustained only minor injuries and a third has moderate injures. All three people were taken to the hospital to be examined.

Capitol Towing helped remove the car from the creek.

Watton said gas leaked out of the car and down the creek bed into the pond, so the health department is on site isolating the gas in the waterway.

