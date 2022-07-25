Tuesday Forecast: Warmer with another round of precipitation chances

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The next few days will be dominated by comfortable temperatures and the chance for precipitation. Temperatures will warm back up to the 80s but will still be below average for this time of year. The chance for rain and storms will remain in the forecast but it will not be an all out washout!

After a cool Monday.... warmer temperatures are expected for Tuesday. High temperatures will mainly be in the low to mid 80s accompanied with partly to mostly cloudy skies. In terms of rain and storm chances.... scattered rain and storms are expected in the north and northeastern areas for majority of the day. The central, east central and southeast areas will see scattered rain and storms in the evening and through the overnight hours. There is no severe weather threat. Overnight low temperatures will dip to the 50s and 60s.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

No severe weather threat for our area. (KOLN)

Early Wednesday morning through the mid morning hours, widespread showers and storms are expected in the Panhandle and areas north of I-80. These storms and showers will spread south and into the southeastern areas by the lunchtime hours and eventually dissipate throughout the rest of the day. Some of the storms that develop in the west and Panhandle have the possibility to be severe and isolated in nature. Damaging winds and hail are the main storm threats. Wednesday high temperatures will stay in the 80s. The eastern and western areas will see highs in the mid to upper 80s, while the central areas will see temperatures in the low 80s. Overnight low temperatures will drop to the 50s and 60s.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated severe storms possible in the western Nebraska and the Panhandle. (KOLN)

Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 80s for the rest of the week. A warming trend will start to take place over the weekend and into next week. The 90 degree heat will return for the start of August! The best chance for rain will be Tuesday through Thursday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

