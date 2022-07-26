COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in low orange for third week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in low orange for a third week as key indicators are staying fairly steady. The orange position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on our community is high. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.

The position of the risk dial is based on multiple indicators:

Cases showed a slight decrease over the past week – from 656 to 633 for the week ending July 23.

Wastewater surveillance showed a slight increase in virus particles over the past week.

The 7-day rolling average of hospitalizations decreased – from 47 last week to 41 today, Tuesday, July 26.

With COVID-19 continuing to spread in the community at high levels, residents are more likely to come into contact with someone who has the virus. Staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, which includes getting booster doses when eligible, helps protect against severe illness and hospitalization. If you’re eligible for a booster or haven’t yet received the primary series, LLCHD encourages you to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Find upcoming vaccination clinic dates and locations at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling the Health Department at 402-441-4200.

The Health Department also encourages people to follow the current public health guidance posted at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov. Recommendations include the following:

Stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations, which includes getting booster doses as soon as you’re eligible.

When unable to distance, wear a mask both indoors and in crowded outdoor settings.

Wear a mask if you have COVID-19 like symptoms, have a positive COVID-19 test, or have been exposed to someone with the virus.

Lancaster County residents can report results of their at-home COVID-19 tests to the Health Department. The form is available at lincoln.ne.gov/COVID19ReportResults . All information is confidential. Get tested or self-test if you have allergy, cold or COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the virus.

Stay home if you’re sick.

If you test positive, ask your health care provider about COVID-19 treatments that may be available to you or find a test and treat location at covid.gov

If you test negative but continue to experience COVID-like symptoms, follow up with your health care provider.

Those over age 65 and people with medical conditions associated with higher risk for severe COVID-19 should consult with their health care providers about taking additional protective actions.

