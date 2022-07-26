Daughter of Branched Oak murder victim reflects on memories

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s been nearly a week since Benjamin Case was murdered on his boat at Branched Oak Lake northwest of Lincoln. His daughter, 18-year-old Payton Case, said she never saw this coming.

Payton said a lot of her memories with her dad took place at Branched Oak Lake. She said she was there with him just hours before he died last Tuesday night.

“We went on a boat ride and he stopped in the middle and we went swimming and it was fine,” Payton said. “Then we went back and he dropped us off.”

About an hour-and-a-half later, authorities say a man walked onto Benjamin Case’s boat, shooting him twice. Case died at the scene.

Payton said her dad was known for being out at the lake and being outdoors is how they bonded.

“He lived out at the lake on Branched Oak on his boat,” Payton said. “He was always out there that was like his main priority being at the lake. That last week because that week I had been out there three times and I’m glad I did that and that I had been going out there more.”

On Saturday night, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Taban Rik in connection to the murder. Payton said while it doesn’t make sense, she’s glad progress is being made.

“It’s crazy like I said I never met anyone who didn’t like him so it’s confusing,” Payton said. “Anyone that ever met him liked him he was like very open to being friends with anyone. If you ever needed anything he would help you especially if it has to do with boats and stuff because he knows a lot about it.”

Payton said she and her family are planning on putting her dad’s urn in one of his favorite hangout spots: the boat house at Branched Oak Lake.

“We’re gonna hang it up to say he’s always hanging out there,” Payton said with a smile.

Ashley Lamoureux, the mother of Case’s 18-year-old daughter, set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

