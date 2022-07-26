Advertisement

Klondike discontinues the Choco Taco

Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco.
Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Say goodbye to the Choco Taco.

Klondike says it has discontinued the taco-shaped ice cream treat.

Choco Tacos have been around since the 1980s, but the company says they are not as popular as other products.

Fans are already taking to social media with comments like “Choco Taco has fallen,“ and “They always take the best things away from us.”

There is still hope.

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian tweeted an offer to Klondike’s parent company to buy the rights to Choco Tacos.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSO [File Photo]
Boater’s body found in Branched Oak Lake
Car overturned in creek near 40th Street and Faulkner Drive in Lincoln Monday afternoon.
Three people rescued after vehicle plunged into south Lincoln creek
LSO arrested 22-year-old Taban Rik on a charge of first-degree murder on Saturday.
Suspect in custody for Branched Oak Lake murder
A medical helicopter prepares to receive a patient after an incident Monday, July 25, 2022, at...
Three people hurt in incident at Bennington Lake
Husker memorabilia stolen from Lincoln insurance agency

Latest News

The International Space Station will no longer be a focus for Russian efforts after 2024.
Russia to drop out of International Space Station after 2024
A tractor-trailer went off I-41 and struck an occupied house in Winnebago County on Tuesday.
Tractor-trailer crashes into occupied house off interstate in Wisconsin
When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine for young children, some parents are saying yes, while...
Survey: 43% of US parents say they won’t get young children vaccinated for COVID-19
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
Omaha Police
Pedestrian struck, killed in South Omaha