Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department issues childhood vaccine reminder

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department encouraged families to ensure their children are current on routine vaccinations.

“Vaccinations help prevent many childhood diseases like chickenpox, flu, measles, mumps, polio, and whooping cough. It’s important to keep children up to date so they have the best protection,” said Health Director Pat Lopez.

Well-child visits and back to school or sports physicals provide a great opportunity to check with a child’s health care provider to find out what vaccines they may need. Required and recommended vaccines for children and adolescents include:

Elementary School – State law requires children enrolling in kindergarten or first grade (depending on their school district’s entering grade) and transfer students have proof of receiving the following vaccinations:

• three doses of hepatitis B vaccine

• three doses of diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccine (DTaP)

• three doses of polio vaccine (IPV)

• two doses of measles, mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR)

• two doses of varicella (chickenpox) vaccine

Middle School and Junior High through High School – Youth entering seventh grade and transfer students must have all of the above vaccinations, as well as a Tdap pertussis booster. In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends one dose of meningococcal vaccine at age 11 or 12, and two doses of human papillomavirus vaccine, which prevents various cancers. A second dose of meningococcal vaccine is recommended at age 16.

College – The CDC recommends a meningococcal vaccine for first-year college students, particularly those living in residence halls, and those who may not have received their second dose at age 16. The vaccine helps prevent bacterial meningitis among other serious illnesses.

Childcare and Pre-Kindergarten – Children enrolled in licensed childcare and school-based pre-kindergarten programs also need to be up to date with age-appropriate vaccinations.

COVID-19 vaccine is another safe and effective vaccine that will help keep children healthy. If children are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine or haven’t yet received a booster dose, the Health Department strongly encourages parents to get them vaccinated now so the body can build protection against COVID-19 before school starts.

LLCHD participates in the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program, which provides vaccines to eligible uninsured, underinsured, American Indian, and Medicaid-enrolled children at no cost or low cost. More information on the program is available online at health.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-8065.

Parents can access immunization records online if a child’s health care provider participates in the Nebraska State Immunization Information System at https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Immunization-Records.aspx.

For more information on Nebraska’s childcare and school immunizations standards, visit dhhs.ne.gov/immunizations.

