Lincoln woman nearly tricked by Amazon scam

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Lincoln woman is sharing her story of a call she received that put her in a panic. She doesn’t want anyone else to fall for the scam she experienced.

Earlier this month, Cinda Steward got a call that almost led to her giving away her most valuable personal information, so she called 10/11 NOW to get the word out.

The scammers caught Stewart at just the right moment.

“I was in a hurry that day, about to leave the house,” Stewart said.

She picked up the phone and they told her her identity had been compromised and she was about to be charged nearly $500 for an Xbox on its way to Brooklyn, New York.

“I’m elderly I live on social security on fixed income,” Stewart said. “I don’t have money like that to burn. I was afraid my identity was stolen they made it sound serious.”

The caller said her Amazon Prime account had been charged and only they could fix the problem. Stewart said that’s when a red flag went up in her mind, because she doesn’t have a Prime account.

Josh Planos with the Better Business Bureau said the red flags are key.

“A really easy way is the velocity of the conversation,” Planos said. “Scammers aren’t trying to create relationships. They’re trying to get to the end destination. What can be 15 seconds of pleasantries pivots to there’s an error, we need to rectify it and I’m the only one you can help.”

Though Stewart said she was wary, she kept thinking about that $500 they said she was going to lose and agreed to be transferred to what the callers said was Wells Fargo Bank to go through the process of cancelling the charge.

“A lady picked up right away, that’s when I should have known you usually have to wait in the long line,” Stewart said.

The woman asked for her date of birth, which Cinda gave despite her better judgement.

“I thought what harm could it do,” Stewart said.

Then the woman asked for her social security number.

“That’s when I shut it down,” Stewart said. “I said I’m not giving you my social security number, never. That’s when she hung up on me.”

The BBB said it’s a good rule of thumb to never pay for anything or give personal information to someone over a phone call that you didn’t know was coming, or didn’t initiate.

Stewart said trust your gut.

“If it’s somebody you don’t know, you’ve never heard from and it seems like a scam, it’s a scam,” Stewart said.

The BBB said if you find yourself on the phone with a scammer, hang up as soon as you realize it.

The longer you’re talking to them, the more information they can get from you.

