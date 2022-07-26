Advertisement

Nebraska announces two new football mini ticket plans

Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on a clear, fall afternoon.
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on a clear, fall afternoon.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska Athletics announced Tuesday the launch of two new football ticket mini plans for the upcoming season. The ticket plans are available now at //Huskers.com/tickets.

The first plan is the “OU + 2 Mini Plan” and includes tickets to all three of Nebraska’s non-conference games against North Dakota, Georgia Southern and Oklahoma. The $270 ticket plan includes one ticket to the matchup against Oklahoma on Sept. 17, and two tickets to the Huskers’ home opener against North Dakota on Sept. 3 and the Sept. 10 matchup with Georgia Southern.

READ MORE: United adds new flights for Husker away game this fall

Nebraska is also now offering a “Big Ten Mini Plan” which includes tickets to each of the four Big Ten games at Memorial Stadium. The $200 package includes one ticket to games against Indiana (Oct. 1), Illinois (Oct. 29), Minnesota (Nov. 5) and Wisconsin (Nov. 19).

Seating locations for both of the ticket packages are located in the North and South end zones.  Single-game tickets for all games except Oklahoma are also available at //Huskers.com/tickets.

VIDEO: Huskers at Big Ten Football Media Days

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSO [File Photo]
Boater’s body found in Branched Oak Lake
Car overturned in creek near 40th Street and Faulkner Drive in Lincoln Monday afternoon.
Three people rescued after vehicle plunged into south Lincoln creek
LSO arrested 22-year-old Taban Rik on a charge of first-degree murder on Saturday.
Suspect in custody for Branched Oak Lake murder
Monkeypox, a viral disease from the same family as smallpox.
Monkeypox in Nebraska: Health officials say there is still time to slow spread
A medical helicopter prepares to receive a patient after an incident Monday, July 25, 2022, at...
Three people hurt in incident at Bennington Lake

Latest News

Scott Frost speaks to reporters at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
VIDEO: Huskers at Big Ten Football Media Days
Scott Frost
Frost on the pressure to win
Ochaun Mathis
Mathis named to Nagurski Trophy watch list
Scott Frost
Frost on Ochaun Mathis