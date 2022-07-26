Advertisement

Pedestrian struck, killed in South Omaha

Omaha Police
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck that struck and killed a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to 23rd and G at 1:13 a.m. to investigate someone down. First responders then declared a male dead at the scene.

Police say they reviewed residential security cameras and observed the male walking down the sidewalk along G Street. He eventually laid down near the southwest corner of the intersection. A white four-door pickup, possibly a Chevy, was seen striking the male.

The driver fled eastbound.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or leave a tip on the P3 Mobile App or on the Omaha Crime Stoppers website.

