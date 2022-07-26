Portion of Vine Street to close July 27

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Vine Street, from North 66th to North 70th Streets, will be closed for asphalt repair beginning Wednesday. Access to homes will be maintained and sidewalks will remain open. This project is scheduled to be completed by Friday, Aug. 12.

The recommended detour is North 66th Street to O Street to North 70th Street.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on this project, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

