State trooper arrests driver of stolen vehicle near Bennet

BENNET, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested the driver of a stolen vehicle on Monday.

NSP was notified on Monday by the Lebanon, Missouri Police Department that they were tracking a stolen vehicle that had traveled into Nebraska.

According to NSP, a trooper was able to locate the vehicle, a Lincoln Continental, as it exited Highway 2 at Bennet and pulled into a Casey’s gas station on Monday around 12 p.m. NSP said the trooper performed a “high-risk traffic stop” and was able to take the woman behind the wheel into custody without incident.

The driver, 43-year-old Jamie Beach of Ontario, Oregon, was lodged in Otoe County Jail for theft by receiving stolen property.

A Nebraska State Trooper arrested the driver of a stolen vehicle at a Casey's gas station north of Bennet Monday. (10/11 NOW)

