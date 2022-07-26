VIDEO: 2022 NCA All-Star girls and boy basketball games
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2022 Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star girls and boys basketball games wrapped up on Monday.
In the girls game the red team took home the win 75-59 and the red also took home the win in boys game 108-88. Here is a look at the teams from Monday’s all-star games.
GIRLS:
Red Team
Kailyn Scott, Broken Bow
Ella Wragge, Crofton
Makayla Baughman, Blair
Neely Behrns, David City Public
Carney Black, Elkhorn Valley
Sydney Emanuel, North Bend Central
Bailey Kissinger, Hastings St. Cecilia
Sarah Shepard, Fremont
Lexi Theis, Fillmore Central
Libby Trausch, Adams Central
Lilly Vollertsen, Syracuse
Addison Schneider, Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family
Blue Team
Kierstynn Garner, Kearney
Lexi Bacon, Elmwood-Murdock
Megan Belt, Millard South
Shanae Bergt, Lincoln Lutheran
Macey Bryant, Fremont
Matalynn Campbell, Lincoln East
Grace Huntwork, Gretna
Kennedy Settje, Clarkson-Leigh
Destiny Shepherd, York
Sarah Treffer, Lexington
Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City Sacred Heart
Jordan Snyder, BRLD
BOYS:
Read Team
Sawyer Dickman, Sidney
Jakob Jordan Falls City Sacred Heart
Reggie Thomas Omaha Westside
James Gninefou, Omaha Skutt
Sam Hastreiter, Pius X
Quinn Johnson, Loomis
Brett Mahony, Kearney Catholic
Blake Sindelar, Howells-Dodge
Dane Petersen, Elkhorn
Jacob Sjuts, Humphrey Lindsay Holy Family
Jason Sjuts, Humphrey Lindsay Holy Family
Blue Team
Issac Herbek, GICC
Austin Holtz, Bennington
Brady Christiansen, Pius X
David Harmon, Millard North
Jack Heiss, North Platte St. Patrick’s
Ben Hunzeker, Lincoln Southwest
Cale Jacobsen, AShland-Greenwood
Elliot Jurgens, Beatrice
Mason Strong, Omaha North
Kyle Ingwerson, Papillion La Vista
Jake Orr, Roncalli Catholic
Myles Simon, Wahoo
