VIDEO: 2022 NCA All-Star girls and boy basketball games

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2022 Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star girls and boys basketball games wrapped up on Monday.

In the girls game the red team took home the win 75-59 and the red also took home the win in boys game 108-88. Here is a look at the teams from Monday’s all-star games.

GIRLS:

Red Team

Kailyn Scott, Broken Bow

Ella Wragge, Crofton

Makayla Baughman, Blair

Neely Behrns, David City Public

Carney Black, Elkhorn Valley

Sydney Emanuel, North Bend Central

Bailey Kissinger, Hastings St. Cecilia

Sarah Shepard, Fremont

Lexi Theis, Fillmore Central

Libby Trausch, Adams Central

Lilly Vollertsen, Syracuse

Addison Schneider, Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family

Blue Team

Kierstynn Garner, Kearney

Lexi Bacon, Elmwood-Murdock

Megan Belt, Millard South

Shanae Bergt, Lincoln Lutheran

Macey Bryant, Fremont

Matalynn Campbell, Lincoln East

Grace Huntwork, Gretna

Kennedy Settje, Clarkson-Leigh

Destiny Shepherd, York

Sarah Treffer, Lexington

Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City Sacred Heart

Jordan Snyder, BRLD

BOYS:

Read Team

Sawyer Dickman, Sidney

Jakob Jordan Falls City Sacred Heart

Reggie Thomas Omaha Westside

James Gninefou, Omaha Skutt

Sam Hastreiter, Pius X

Quinn Johnson, Loomis

Brett Mahony, Kearney Catholic

Blake Sindelar, Howells-Dodge

Dane Petersen, Elkhorn

Jacob Sjuts, Humphrey Lindsay Holy Family

Jason Sjuts, Humphrey Lindsay Holy Family

Blue Team

Issac Herbek, GICC

Austin Holtz, Bennington

Brady Christiansen, Pius X

David Harmon, Millard North

Jack Heiss, North Platte St. Patrick’s

Ben Hunzeker, Lincoln Southwest

Cale Jacobsen, AShland-Greenwood

Elliot Jurgens, Beatrice

Mason Strong, Omaha North

Kyle Ingwerson, Papillion La Vista

Jake Orr, Roncalli Catholic

Myles Simon, Wahoo

