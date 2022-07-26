Warmer with another chance of thunderstorms Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will be warmer Tuesday with a mix of clouds and sun. A cold front will move across Nebraska through out the day triggering scattered thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Warm temperatures will continue on Wednesday with another round of scattered thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

Marginal risk of severe weather Tuesday in parts of western and northern Nebraska. A few isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible.

A few isolated severe thunderstorms possible in parts of Nebraska Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy in the Lincoln area today and warmer. Peeks of sunshine will be possible with a slight chance of thunderstorm late this afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 80s with a south-southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Warmer temperatures and more humid Tuesday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy Tuesday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 60s with a west wind 5 to 10 mph.

Seasonal overnight low temperatures expected Tuesday night. (1011 Weather)

A few scattered morning thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday. Partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s with a north wind in the morning becoming southerly in the afternoon 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms will once again be possible Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

Warm temperatures continue. (1011 Weather)

High temperatures through Sunday will be at or a bit below average. At this time, there is a small chance of thunderstorms Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Hot and mainly dry conditions return next week.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will b possible through Thursday morning. Only a slight chance of rain Saturday night and Sunday morning. (1011 Weather)

