Wednesday Forecast: A little warmer...a little less humid

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will continue to climb for one more day, however it wont be as sticky outside on Wednesday.

Expect an average late July morning in the Capital City with a low of 67 on Wednesday. There could be some lingering precipitation in the morning, but chances should be isolated during the day before increasing again mainly in the evening. A few severe thunderstorms may fire up in the west with damaging winds and large hail Wednesday afternoon and evening. The tornado risk is low, but not zero. If the rain can hold off during the day, high temperatures should reach the mid to upper 80s statewide.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

On Thursday, it will be a little bit cooler as a cold front will have moved through Wednesday evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s across the state. Rain chances will remain low Thursday through early next week.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

