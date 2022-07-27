Barry Alvarez discusses Big Ten expansion and college football playoff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Big Ten Media Days continued Wednesday and the focus turned to changes coming to the conference, and the Husker alum who is part of those discussions.

Few opinions in the Big Ten are valued more than that of Barry Alvarez. He currently serves as the Big Ten’s Special Advisor for football, and it’s a unique time to be in that role.

With NIL, conference re-alignment and the college football playoff, Alvarez is in regular communication with league administrators and he’s involved in many discussions.

“You know what, I’m very pleased with what I’m doing right now and the magnitude of it,” Alvarez said. “As we move forward in this business, as you know there is a lot of change and everyone has to, I’ve said before as a coach and as an athletic director you have to embrace change.”

With USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten, there is some concern over the future of the Rose Bowl. Alvarez said he wants to try and preserve the Big Ten playing in that game. It’s no secret he loves the Rose Bowl; he won it three times as the Badgers head coach.

Alvarez played at Nebraska before his Hall of Fame coaching career at Wisconsin.

