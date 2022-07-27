Deadline approaching for Lincoln Parks and Rec fall sports

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for new ways to get active, or just trying to be a part of a team, Lincoln Parks and Recreation is once again gearing up for their fall sports season. As in year’s past, they will offer softball, volleyball and kickball for adults, as well as Youth NFL Flag Football for kids.

Adult volleyball: Recreational and competitive leagues include an eight-game season and a double-elimination tournament. Games start Sept. 9 and run through the middle of December. Registration deadline is Aug. 14.

Adult slow-pitch softball: Recreational and competitive coed leagues and men’s leagues include an a six-week regular season and single elimination tournament. Games start Aug. 12. Contact Lincoln Parks and Rec directly to join or sign-up a team.

Adult kickball: Outdoor competitive and recreation leagues are scheduled on Sundays. Games start mid-August and run through the middle of October. Online registration is open for the remainder of July. Contact Lincoln Parks and Rec directly to join or sign-up a team in August.

Youth NFL Flag Football: Five-on-five coed play is offered for children in kindergarten through eighth grade (as of the 2022-23 school year). Registration is currently closed, but Lincoln Parks and Rec can still add kids to the waitlist.

If you don’t want to play, Lincoln Parks and Rec is always looking for officials for all sports. Officials are paid $22 per game and you can express interest by contacting Team Sports office at 402-441-7892.

You can follow this website For more information on fall sports, or to sign-up a team.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.