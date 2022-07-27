Advertisement

Deadline approaching for Lincoln Parks and Rec fall sports

As in year’s past, they will offer softball, volleyball and kickball for adults, as well as Youth NFL Flag Football for kids.
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for new ways to get active, or just trying to be a part of a team, Lincoln Parks and Recreation is once again gearing up for their fall sports season. As in year’s past, they will offer softball, volleyball and kickball for adults, as well as Youth NFL Flag Football for kids.

Adult volleyball: Recreational and competitive leagues include an eight-game season and a double-elimination tournament. Games start Sept. 9 and run through the middle of December. Registration deadline is Aug. 14.

Adult slow-pitch softball: Recreational and competitive coed leagues and men’s leagues include an a six-week regular season and single elimination tournament. Games start Aug. 12. Contact Lincoln Parks and Rec directly to join or sign-up a team.

Adult kickball: Outdoor competitive and recreation leagues are scheduled on Sundays. Games start mid-August and run through the middle of October. Online registration is open for the remainder of July. Contact Lincoln Parks and Rec directly to join or sign-up a team in August.

Youth NFL Flag Football: Five-on-five coed play is offered for children in kindergarten through eighth grade (as of the 2022-23 school year). Registration is currently closed, but Lincoln Parks and Rec can still add kids to the waitlist.

If you don’t want to play, Lincoln Parks and Rec is always looking for officials for all sports. Officials are paid $22 per game and you can express interest by contacting Team Sports office at 402-441-7892.

You can follow this website For more information on fall sports, or to sign-up a team.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln firefighters putting out a car fire at 80th and Myrtle Streets,
Stolen car set on fire in southeast Lincoln
A Lincoln woman is sharing her story of a call she got that put her in a panic. She doesn’t...
Lincoln woman nearly tricked by Amazon scam
In less than a week, another quake rattles the ground in southern Nebraska
Ground quakes again in southern Nebraska
Ben Case and his daughter, Payton, at her graduation.
Daughter of Branched Oak murder victim reflects on memories
A Nebraska State Trooper arrested the driver of a stolen vehicle at a Casey's gas station north...
State trooper arrests driver of stolen vehicle near Bennet

Latest News

Deadline approaching for Lincoln Parks and Rec fall sports
Final day for North Dakota abortion clinic before new law
Final day for North Dakota abortion clinic before new law
Pools in Nebraska are dealing with lifeguard shortages
Pools dealing with lifeguard shortages
Beatrice hotel worker accused in wedding gift theft
Beatrice hotel worker accused in wedding theft