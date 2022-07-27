Advertisement

Former Fremont Police officer found guilty of sexually assaulting child

(MGN)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former officer with the Fremont Police Department has been convicted of sexually assaulting a child in 2019.

Austin Williams was found guilty Wednesday in Douglas County Court on three charges, including first- and second-degree sexual assault of a child.

Austin Williams
Austin Williams(WOWT)

Williams was a police officer when the Fremont Police Department was notified by an advocacy center of his involvement in a potential sexual assault, which was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol. He was arrested in February 2019.

No information about a potential sentencing date was available Wednesday, but he could face a life sentence.

