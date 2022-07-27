Advertisement

Man arrested on I-80 transporting 1,000 lbs of ‘black market’ marijuana

Daniel Cardinel
Daniel Cardinel(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Missouri man they say was transporting more than 1,000 pounds of ‘black market’ marijuana in a U-Haul truck.

Around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, a deputy with LSO’s Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped a U-Haul traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile marker 392.

According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, the driver of the U-Haul was following too closely and drove across the white lines marked on the interstate.

Sheriff Wagner said there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the truck, as well as the cab of the truck where the driver was located.

Deputies said a probable cause search was initiated where they found 1,144 pounds of marijuana vacuum sealed bags.

Daniel Cardinel Sr., of Forsyth, Missouri, was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, as well as not having a drug tax stamp on the marijuana.

The marijuana in the U-Haul was coming from a legal state, California, and going to another legal state, Illinois. However, Sheriff Wagner said the marijuana in California was on the black market and not a dispensary, which is often done so the sellers can evade taxes.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln firefighters putting out a car fire at 80th and Myrtle Streets,
Stolen car set on fire in southeast Lincoln
A Lincoln woman is sharing her story of a call she got that put her in a panic. She doesn’t...
Lincoln woman nearly tricked by Amazon scam
In less than a week, another quake rattles the ground in southern Nebraska
Ground quakes again in southern Nebraska
A Nebraska State Trooper arrested the driver of a stolen vehicle at a Casey's gas station north...
State trooper arrests driver of stolen vehicle near Bennet
Ben Case and his daughter, Payton, at her graduation.
Daughter of Branched Oak murder victim reflects on memories

Latest News

Lincoln teens caught trying to steal car using method they learned on TikTok
Earthquake Hits Nebraska
Superior residents react to second earthquake in 10 days
Lincoln firefighters putting out a car fire at 80th and Myrtle Streets,
Stolen car set on fire in southeast Lincoln
Deadline approaching for Lincoln Parks and Rec fall sports