Nebraska AG joins lawsuit against USDA over LGBTQ school guidance

The lawsuit filed by 22 Republican AGs says antidiscrimination rules force states, schools to follow misguided for the school meals program
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - More than 20 Republican attorneys general have filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration over a Department of Agriculture school meal program that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The challenge claims that the federal government is attempting to force states and schools to follow antidiscrimination requirements that misconstrue the law.

The attorneys general involved in the lawsuit filed Tuesday are from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.

The USDA had previously announced it would include discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity as a violation of Title IX. But it was not clear whether the federal government would hold back funding for school meal programs as part of its enforcement.

